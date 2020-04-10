მუსიკალური გზავნილი მსოფლიოს
საქართველოს პირველი არხის მრავალხმიანი მუსიკალური გზავნილი მსოფლიოს – შენ მარტო არ ხარ
მიმართვა საქართველოდან მსოფლიოს 40 ენაზე
Georgia’s message to the world
You are not alone
