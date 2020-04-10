Iberiana – იბერია გუშინ, დღეს, ხვალ

სოჭი, აფხაზეთი, სამაჩაბლო, დვალეთი, ჰერეთი, სამცხე, ჯავახეთი, ტაო-კლარჯეთი იყო და მუდამ იქნება საქართველო!!!

«

მუსიკალური გზავნილი მსოფლიოს

Posted by iberiana on აპრილი 10, 2020


საქართველოს პირველი არხის მრავალხმიანი მუსიკალური გზავნილი მსოფლიოს – შენ მარტო არ ხარ

მიმართვა საქართველოდან მსოფლიოს 40 ენაზე

Georgia’s message to the world

You are not alone

